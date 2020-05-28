Private pools around Lexington argue they should reopen June 15

A group of private pools around Lexington argues they can host guests safely and set an example for other pools to follow.

Greenbrier County Club's pool deck can hold more than 1,000 people on a normal summer day. Pool Manager Miles Hart says he's willing to bring that number down to 50 people this summer.

Hart and other Lexington pool employees sent plans to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

Hart says it includes how social distancing will be maintained in and out of the water, how seating reservations will work, how sanitation and bathroom use will be enforced and more.

Hart says if a restaurant patio can reopen, his pool deck should too.

“It’s frustrating to be able to see restaurants open with a limited outdoor capacity as long as they can maintain six feet, yet we can’t have families in the water and we would be able to be able to maintain six feet in the water we clearly have plenty of space in the deck but yet we aren’t able to use it," said Hart.

Hart says as of right now he's prepared to host club members with reservations during two time blocks with one hour of cleaning in between.