Firefighters: Motorcycle belonging to fallen soldier destroyed in fire

A fire call just before noon would become a reminder to remember those who served our country.

Anderson County fire crews responded to reports of flames coming out of the roof of a garage.

Firefighters said it was too late to save anything inside the detached building once they arrived.

Fire Chief Patrick Krogman walked through the property loss with the homeowner, including heavy machinery, and found out there was a prized keepsake inside.

"It also had a motorcycle in the garage that belonged to the son of the owner, and we found out on the scene that the son was killed in Iraq in 2006," he said.

That motorcycle belonged to Sgt. First Class Charles Jason Jones.

An item was lost, but a shared experience was found.

"His and mine [deployments] were the same time frame of being in Kuwait and Iraq and Afghanistan," said Battalion Chief Chris Harrod.

Chief Krogman did not want to deliver the news to the emotional homeowner, who is Jones' father.

"The property can be replaced but that cannot, it can't," said Krogman.

Harrod said this story hits home because he works for a community made up of a lot of men and women that have served their country.

"There's that brotherhood and sisterhood that are always looking after each other," he said.

Harrod says he can understand how sentimental this motorbike was.

"We hold onto things that are special to us, that help us remember those times, whether they were good or they were bad," he said.