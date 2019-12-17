Pro-Impeachment rally to be held in Lexington

While the House of Representatives prepares to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump, organizers across the country have planned a number of rallies in favor of removing the president from office. One rally is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening in Lexington.

The events are called "Nobody is above the Law" protests. Most of them are scheduled to begin Tuesday, as numerous reports indicate the House will vote the following day.

The Lexington rally will start at 5:30 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Organizers expect over 400 people to attend.

State House Representative Kelly Flood (D-75) is one of several guests expected to speak at the event. A march down Main Street will follow the speeches and utilize parts of Rose and Vines Streets before returning to the courthouse.

More information on this rally and similar events is available here.