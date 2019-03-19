'Pro-Life? Go Vegan': PETA to display billboard in Frankfort

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it plans to place a billboard in Frankfort in response to a recently-blocked fetal heartbeat abortion law.

The billboard will state "Pro-Life? Go Vegan" with a picture of three baby chickens.

"There's nothing 'pro-life' about eating baby animals who were killed in order to end up on a plate or in a carry-out box," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

The bill received broad support in the Kentucky Legislature before it was signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin. Supporters say it protects the lives of unborn children, while opponents say most women don't know if they are pregnant at that point. Opponents also say the bill is unconstitutional.

PETA opposes the belief of "human-supremacist" worldviews.