Probation check leads to Lexington drug bust, three charged

Lexington Police say a probation check led investigators to a drug bust off Northwood Drive in Lexington.

Police say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home and in a vehicle sitting in front of the house.

Several dogs were also removed from the home during the investigation.

Kenneth Morgan and Christopher Rayburn both face drug charges while Brittney Lambert faces possession of drug paraphernalia charges and fraud.

All three are being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police did not release the amount of drugs recovered from the home or if other could face charges.

