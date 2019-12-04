Professionals focus on ending sexual assault, domestic violence at annual conference in Lexington

More than 500 social workers, lawyers, judges, medical professionals, prosecutors, and other service providers are spending three days in Lexington for the annual Ending Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Conference.

The annual Ending Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Conference in Lexington is in its 21st year. (WKYT)

It's a broad goal the group is trying to tackle. The group of professionals gets together every year to discuss some of the best ways to end the violence.

"We are really doing a big push on primary prevention, trying to prevent domestic violence and sexual assault before it happens. Trying to teach kids in middle and high school boundaries, what's appropriate in a relationship who to intervene if you see something happening," said Eileen Recktenwald, the executive director of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.

This is the 21st year of the conference. It's a time for learning, networking, and sharing best practices between people who try to make a difference in this area.

The conference also supports victims through a silent auction. Some organizations will not be getting funding, but money through the auction will go toward helping those services.

The Marriott at Griffin Gate Resort and Spa is hosting the conference.