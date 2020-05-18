Program helping those struggling with rent in Lexington

A new program is helping people in Lexington who are facing eviction over not paying rent.

A study shows 70 percent of landlords have at least one tenant facing eviction.

Governor Andy Beshear ordered evictions to be suspended in March, but the order expires June 1st. The amount of people facing eviction could overwhelm the court system when it reopens.

The "Covid-19 Renter Help Program" is hoping to help people unable to afford rent. It has resources to help tenants mediate with landlords. It's something the organization says is vital during the pandemic. People with the program say landlords can't help tenants if they don't know they're struggling.

The help program is also seeking federal grants and private funding to help prevent evictions.

People can seek help at the online portal here, or they can call the central intake line at 859-474-7235. Services are free, but they're only available to Fayette County residents.

