"Project Friendship" hands out coats to dozens of people in Lexington

A new non-profit organization is making sure everyone in Lexington stays warm this season.

The organization is called "Project Friendship," and on Thursday they made it their mission to provide coats and sweaters to those in need.

With online shopping growing over the years, many retailers are facing new challenges, especially when it comes to returns.

Project Friendship is stepping in to help reduce returns from going to landfills while helping provide new shoes and clothes to those in need.

"Judaism teaches trough the Torah that you should give someone how they're accustomed to living. So, it shouldn't be a torn ripped up coat, these are brand new coats, brand new shoes, and they're people who have a genuine need for them," said Director of the Chabad of the Bluegrass Rabbi Shlomo Litvin.

At the coat drive, there were 250 coats to help those in need. In January the organization leaders expect to set up Friendship Closets to help even get even more.

"They're set up on religious centers, community centers, hospitals, and when people need a pair of shoes, need a coat, they can just come to one of these centers or when people see someone in need they have an immediate thing that they can solve that problem," said Rabbi Litvin.

Rabbi Litvin hopes to expand these closets across the state.

"We're working with community partners across the state to help people in eastern Kentucky, Lexington, and Louisville, all across the state to be able to provide them with these basic needs," said Rabbi Litvin.

Project Friendship will distribute more than five million dollars across the commonwealth over the coming year.