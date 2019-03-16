Project Linus sews blankets for children in need

Project Linus of Central Kentucky hosted its annual Make a Blanket Day on Saturday. Members of the non-profit organization sewed blankets for children in need.

"These blankets are made for children who are sick or traumatized. They're in the hospital. They're going through unbelievable procedures. They've been through abuse," said Lisa Kopf, the chapter coordinator.

The group had a goal of distributing 370 blankets to infants and children up to 18 years old.

"That blanket is just a small measure of comfort and warmth. For the foster care agencies that we service, it becomes one of the [children's] belongings," said Kopf.

The group will donate the blankets to local children's hospitals and charities.