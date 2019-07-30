Project SHARE hosting fishing excursion in Lexington

A new recreation program is hosting a fishing excursion in Lexington.

Project SHARE (Social, Health, Recreation and Exercise) wants to bring together individuals with and without paralysis to promote inclusive health and social activities in the community.

Tuesday, July 30, they will host the excursion at Jacobson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The group will be providing fishing poles, tackle and day passes for the fishing license requirement.

Project SHARE plans to host such events monthly, due to a grant they recently received.

The form to sign up can be found here.