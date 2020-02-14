Project of Fayette County students being sent to International Space Station

Two freshman students in Fayette County have been selected for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

They have designed a research project deemed worthy of being sent to the International Space Station.

It's a dream come true for any space enthusiast, but for Rosalie Huff, of Fredrick Douglass High School, and Kiera Fehr, of Henry Clay High School, they're over the moon after their research project was selected to launch to the International Space Station.

"It's so exciting to think that even being a freshman, I could still put something on the International Space Station that may make a difference," Fehr said.

Their project is just as exciting, they plan to send termites to space, which after researching, seems to be a first.

"They produce methane, which you know is a greenhouse gas, so we're trying to measure if microgravity affects the production of methane," Huff said.

They're also hoping to even relate the research back to the impacts it brings here on Earth.

"With the readings that we get, we may be able to apply it to our atmosphere and t could possibly give us insight on solutions or things like that," Fehr said.

To make sure Kiera and Rosalie's project is successful aboard the International Space Station, local company Space Tango is designing a cube lab, which will house everything needed for research inside of it.

"We have to take all of those components, all of the cameras, all of the imaging capabilities and condense that down to really miniaturized and automate the entire process," said Gentry Barnett, Tango Lab Program Manager at Space Tango.

While it will be about a six-month process before launch day, this opportunity is nevertheless a big step for these girls.

What's to come could launch these girls' dreams for the future.