Project to finish Georgetown bypass to begin next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that work to complete the U.S. 460 bypass in Georgetown will begin on February 14.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced the project in November.

The cabinet says work will not have an immediate impact on drivers.The anticipated completion date for the bypass is July 2020.

The $26.1 million project will add a two-lane bypass with paved shoulders from Long Lick Pike to I-75. Transportation officials estimate the road will have about 8,000 vehicles per day, increasing to 12,000 vehicles per day by 2036.

Republican State Sen. Damon Thayer said the road will ease traffic congestion in Georgetown, which includes workers at the nearby Toyota plant and its suppliers. About $10 million of the project has already been spent on engineering. Construction on the first section of the bypass was completed in July 2014.

The route of the bypass can be viewed on Google Earth.