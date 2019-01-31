Propane heater used to thaw pipes blamed for Lexington house fire

A fire at a Lexington home was caused by improper use of a propane torpedo heater in a confined space, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called around 7:30 Thursday evening to the home on Breathitt Ave. When they arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.

They said the fire started in the crawlspace and spread up into the walls before firefighters got it under control.

One person was inside the home at the time and he got out safely. Firefighters said the man told them he was using the heater in the crawlspace to try to thaw some frozen pipes, which ignited some nearby insulation.

"It's not really a good idea to be using that high a temperature in a small crawlspace, especially when you've got older materials for insulation that are combustible," said Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage. "A better idea is to open those areas up so that the ambient heat in the house can keep those pipes from freezing."

If you do have frozen pipes, the Red Cross has you covered with a few tips. They recommend keeping your faucet open, as running water through the pipe will help melt ice.

They say you can also try an electric heating pad, hair dryer, or towels soaked in hot water to thaw pipes.

Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, or other sources of open flame. If you can't thaw out a pipe, you should call a plumber.