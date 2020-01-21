Propane tanker overturns in Lincoln County, nearby homes evacuated

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials say a propane tanker has overturned in Crab Orchard, Ky.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“They were carrying a little more than 2,000 gallons [of propane], but it was a very slow leak. Probably 100 gallons or less leaked out," said Trick O'Quin with Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Officials say the intersection of KY-643 and KY-1781 is shut down. It could be early in the afternoon before the area is cleared.

The gas company is expected to bring in another truck to offload the remaining propane so a wrecker can get the tanker, according to officials.

Emergency officials say it's a small cleanup, but a hazmat crew out of Pulaski County was called to the scene.

Investigators told them some homes in the area have been evacuated.

They don't know what caused the truck to crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.