Proposed RV park in Georgetown raising concerns

It's a proposal that's getting a lot of attention.

Labeled the Bluegrass Campground, it's a new development that would include an RV park with 100 spaces, a few cabins, a playground, and a waterslide. (WKYT)

It would be built behind Bluegrass RV off of US 460, pretty close to a developing neighborhood, and the entrance would be off of a connector road.

"As the product was laid out by the engineers I became more concerned," Jon Salyer said, who lives in the neighborhood. "It seemed to have a limited traffic study that only evaluated the situation involving 460 and the connector road."

Salyer says he isn't completely opposed to the idea, but he does have some serious questions about how it could impact traffic.

"Another concern I have is that there is no northbound exit in that direction," Salyer said. "Causing what is considerably longer units of vehicles to go to one of Georgetown's busier intersections."

The proposal has led to a petition asking the planning commission to stop the project.

Staff at the commission said that during a meeting in November, there were concerns about traffic in the area.

Across the street, the idea is being considered more favorably.

"Initially I am always excited about potential new customers," Kathy Lyons of FatKats Pizzeria said. "We love to make pizzas and we love to have new people try them."

At FatKats Pizza they'd welcome the new patrons, but also think there might need to be some changes.

"We probably have to have an additional traffic stop," Lyons said. "Over the years, we've been here 14 years and traffic has gotten heavier and heavier. We love the growth but we have to keep up with the infrastructure."

A revised proposal will be presented to the planning commission next month.