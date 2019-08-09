Proposed bill in Congress would require automatic shutoff systems in vehicles

Advocates of the deaf community are urging federal lawmakers to pass legislation which they believe will reduce carbon monoxide deaths.

A vehicle with keyless ignition (Photo: WKYT)

This comes after the death of Connie Dotson, who was a deaf Lexington woman. Dotson parked her keyless car inside her garage and unknowingly left it running.

"It's happening too often for us to sit quietly," Anita Dowd with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Dowd and other advocates say the deaf and hard of hearing are vulnerable to keyless ignition because they sometimes don't realize they leave their cars on. The PARK IT Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate, but it has currently stalled. It would require automakers to have automatic shutoff systems in cars.

"Everybody should be able to get home at night, park their car, go in and be with their family, have dinner and go to bed, and wake up tomorrow morning," Dowd said.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.