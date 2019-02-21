Proposed bill looks to increase school resource officers

Kentucky lawmakers have taken another step toward improving school safety. The issue has been one of the top priorities for this legislative session.

Senate Bill 1, an all encompassing school safety bill, just needs passage in the House to make it to the governor's desk.

Thursday, a senate committee heard about another component of school safety in Sen. Danny Carroll's Senate Bill 162. It does a couple things including creating a Kentucky State Police school resource officer program.

Sen. Carrol is a retired police officer and represents Marshall County which is all too familiar with violence in schools.

"The idea is to broaden the pool as more more schools look to hire resource officers," said Sen. Carroll (R-Paducah).

Sen. Carroll says his bill would also allow those who are retired to go back to work in these positions in the school, while keeping their state pension benefits.

It also allows those school systems to not make contributions to the resource officers' pensions, something some senators did voice concern about considering the shape of the pension systems.