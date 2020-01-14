Proposed bill would ban female genital mutilation in Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers have introduced a bill that would outlaw female genital mutilation.

SB 72 would make female genital mutilation a Class B felony and require all convicted doctors to have their medical licenses revoked.

The bill would also require training for law enforcement that would help them recognize the signs of female genital mutilation.

At least 11 state senators are co-sponsoring the bill, including both Democrats and Republicans.

Legislation similar to SB 72 died in the 2018 regular legislative session.