Prosecutor: Ohio priest charged with raping boy 20 years ago

A Hamilton County prosecutor says Rev. Geoffrey Drew was indicted Monday on nine rape counts involving a male elementary school student.

The alleged crimes happened between 1988 and 1991, while Drew was a music director at St. Jude Parish in suburban Cincinnati. He didn't become a priest until 2004.

The now 41-year-old accuser says he was 10 and 11 when the alleged rapes happened.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati placed Drew on leave last month after it learned of allegations of inappropriate text messages to a boy. Drew was a pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish.