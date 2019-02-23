Prosecutors: Driver was on pain meds at time of crash that killed Louisville detective

Prosecutors say the man charged in a collision that killed Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht, was on narcotics at the time of the crash.

According to television station WAVE, on Friday, prosecutors said Roger Burdette, a former Metro Sewer District driver, was under the influence of the pain medication hydrocodone.

Burdette faces seven charges in connection to the deadly crash. Earlier this month he was indicted by a grand jury for murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of aggravated DUI, and one count of failure to give right-of-way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Burdette has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Burdette’s bond was also lowered from $200,000 to $65,000 on Friday. Burdette will be placed on home incarceration if he makes bond.