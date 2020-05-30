Protesters active in Triangle Park on Saturday afternoon

Protesters in Lexington were seen in Triangle Park Saturday afternoon. While many protests have happened in the evening time, the group says they wanted their message to reach more people.

The protesters took a stance against police brutality and racial injustice. They chanted things like “Silence is the virus!” and "I can't breathe!" in remembrance of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis.

They say it’s an important message to bring to Lexington to also honor fellow Kentuckian, Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her bedroom by Louisville Metro Police Department.

They point out that this is a peaceful protest because peace is exactly what they‘re demanding.

While the group was made up of predominantly white protesters, they say it’s important to use their voices and speak up for everyone. “ I think it just means that we’re here as allies. We’re just here to sit back to listen to give people a platform who really genuinely need it. And that’s honestly our purpose right now,” said Paige Isaac, who was at the protest.