Protesters at Fayette County Courthouse on Sunday afternooon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse Sunday afternoon to protest racial injustice.

They say this is in direct response to the deaths of Breonna Tayor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as other unarmed black people who have died at the hands of police.

It began at 11 a.m. Sunday and more people gathered as the afternoon went on.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton came to talk to protesters.

 