Protesters at Fayette County Courthouse on Sunday afternooon

Dozens of people gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse Sunday afternoon to protest racial injustice.

They say this is in direct response to the deaths of Breonna Tayor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as other unarmed black people who have died at the hands of police.

Protesters are standing outside of the Fayette County Courthouse chanting “Say her name! Sandra Bland!” They’re changing the names to also honor other victims of police brutality @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Mv1m8to7HT — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) May 31, 2020

It began at 11 a.m. Sunday and more people gathered as the afternoon went on.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton came to talk to protesters.