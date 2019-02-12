Protesters demand action in response to teen arrest caught on video

A protest Tuesday evening called for action in response to an incident at the Fayette Mall involving a teenager and two off-duty Lexington police officers who were working as security.

More than two dozen people gathered at the circuit courthouse downtown. They say video of the incident shows the 16-year-old being hit repeatedly.

"We need some things addressed more immediately than to wait several weeks for an investigation," said Sarah Williams with Cooperation Lexington.

The teen was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with assault and resisting arrest. The teen's father has video of the arrest and it appears to show an officer striking the teen with a closed fist, as the teen appeared to not cooperate with officers.

"To see a child brutally attacked like this, repeatedly punched in the head. And to find out this child is autistic and that could have very easily played a role in his ability to respond appropriately," Williams said.

Demonstrators say they want to see that officer fired, and they want to ensure all officers have body cameras when interacting with the public.

The other officer involved had a camera, but it wasn't recording.

They delivered a list of demands to City Hall and the police department. At the top, they want the department to name the officers involved.

"Any man who has displayed this level of violence in public with a child should not be in that office right now," Williams said.

Lexington police say they are investigating the incident.