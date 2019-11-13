Protesters gather in Lexington for Trump impeachment rally

A handful of protesters out in downtown Lexington are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Members from MoveOn and Bluegrass Activist Alliance say they're trying to send a message to Kentucky's senators.

"Senators McConnell and Paul need to put country before party," Activist Aaron Viles said. "Need to listen to the facts that were shared today in the first public hearing on impeachment, and it seems really clear that Donald Trump abused the power of his office."

House investigators launched public impeachment hearings for just the fourth time in the nation’s history.

William Taylor, the highest-ranking U.S. official in Ukraine, said for the first time that Trump was overheard asking another ambassador about “the investigations” he’d urged Ukraine’s leader to conduct one day earlier. Taylor said he learned of Trump’s phone call with the ambassador only in recent days.

Democrats said Trump was engaged in “bribery” and “extortion.” Republicans said nothing really happened -- the military aid Trump was withholding from Ukraine while he pushed for the investigations was ultimately released.

The GOP lawmakers demanded anew that they hear in closed session from the whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s leader led to the inquiry.

A vote to impeach could come before yearend in the Democratic House. Even if approved, however, a conviction in the Republican Senate is considered highly unlikely.

Protesters met at the Federal Courthouse in Lexington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.