Protesters, police take steps to ensure peace during Thursday night demonstration in Lexington

Despite the rain, protests in Lexington continued for a seventh night on Thursday.

Demonstrators say their message is the same, but both protesters and police made some changes in their approaches.

For instance, outside of the transit center on Vine Street, there were banners with the faces of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

As the crowd marched downtown, they stopped in front of those portraits, took a knee, and had a moment of silence.

The crowd then made their way to police headquarters, like they have every night, but this time they were met with a different greeting.

Police put up barricades around the area, creating a clear path on Main Street.

Officers stood behind those barricades, but they weren’t wearing the riot gear that has been seen at previous protests.

Police say this new approach can help take down a wall and make officers and protesters feel more comfortable.

WKYT crews who were on the ground during last night’s demonstration say it seemed to work. They noticed less face to face confrontation, and continued conversations between the two groups.

Some even stopped to take a picture at the end of the night.

Protesters say they’re confident that this is a sign of change, but say they’re still continuing to demonstrate.

Organizers say they plan on protesting every day. The eighth night of protests is expected Friday evening.

