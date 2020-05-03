Protesters rally at State Capitol for re-opening Kentucky

Saturday was the first day in nearly two months that Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a daily briefing.

That did not stop hundreds of protesters from gathering at the State Capitol with a message: open Kentucky now.

"The sun is shining, and I feel like people have been mindful in a way that they maybe ordinarily wouldn't have this time last year, say we were at the Derby," says Kentucky Representative Savannah Maddox.

Instead of Derby hats, there were masks, flags, a Kentucky bluegrass band, and guns at the freedom rally.

Most of those protesters crowded the capitol steps without social distancing.

"I think people who have come here today are more concerned with their freedom and their liberty than maybe their own health," said Kentucky State Representative Stan Lee.

Those protesters demanding the state be reopened now.

"I believe it's time to open things back up," said Nate Johnson, who was participating in the rally. "We can be smart about it."

"I think that our businesses of all different varieties have the ability to operate safely, knowing that we should still be mindful of CDC recommendations in terms of social distancing," said Maddox.

Protestors argued Governor Andy Beshear's way is not the right way.

Lawmakers took turns at the podium, saying Governor Beshear's COVID-19 policies have negative long term effects.

"No one's questioning which business gets to go into which phase, and I think that's bad," said Lee. "We've got rural hospitals that are getting ready to go out of business right now because they've shut down everything else."

"If you had had to delay a cancer screening that ended up being malignant, how much further in your care plan, are you going to be behind as a result of that?" says Maddox.

Throughout the rally, a counter-protester stood her ground in scrubs and a face mask, holding a bottle of hand sanitizer.