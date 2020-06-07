Advertisement

Protesters say they're fighting two pandemics

Dr. Ryan Stanton says the increase in cases doesn't necessarily correlate to the increase in mass gathering for protests. He says the data lag means that the spikes are coming from something else.
Dr. Ryan Stanton says the increase in cases doesn't necessarily correlate to the increase in mass gathering for protests. He says the data lag means that the spikes are coming from something else.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Protests across the nation continue in the midst of a pandemic. Doctors are now noticing spikes in COVID 19 cases in certain states across the country, but say the protests aren't necessarily to blame.

"What we tend to get from COVID is we get little clusters, we get little hot spots that pop up," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington doctor.

Dr. Stanton says the increase in cases doesn't necessarily correlate to the increase in mass gathering for protests. He says the data lag means that the spikes are coming from something else.

"I saw a lot of articles coming out like 2-3 days after the protests saying, "oh look the numbers are going up from the protests," that's not the case. We're not going to see a huge jump in 2-3 days or even a week," Stanton said. "What we've seen from areas that have significantly increased are areas that are, one, very popular or people to flock to, or that opened up very early, that kind of defied the idea of this virus being as dangerous as it is."

That's good news for protesters like Joshua Musalia. Musalia is a medical student who told me that the threat of COVID 19 is something that he thinks about, but it wasn't enough to keep him away from a Sunday morning vigil to honor the lives lost to police brutality.

"COVID 19 is going to be here for a little bit, hopefully, we get a vaccine and then you know our scientists deal with it, but people need to deal with this. They need to come out in force and vote, put in people we believe can create an actual change," Musalia said.

The vigil illustrated an interesting dynamic. There were plenty of masks on the people gathered out in front of the Lexington courthouses, but social distancing seemed to be a challenge.

Musalia said that he thinks the country is facing two pandemics: COVID 19, and systemic racism.

"I think it's good to frame in...you know this is a pandemic. The deaths of black men and women in the streets is something that's been going on for a long time. COVID 19 is definitely a scary thing. I don't want to catch it, I don't think anyone wants to catch it, but when it comes to issues of social justice, that takes precedent I feel," said Musalia.

According to Dr. Stanton, the number of positive COVID 19 cases are expected to rise in the coming weeks as more data comes in, but he says that's to be expected. As people fight to get back to "normal" things like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask will become more important, as will the approach to fighting the hot spots.

Dr. Stanton says individual communities, not just individual states, should start looking to combat hot spots with a more targeted approach instead of relying on wide-sweeping restrictions or business closings that could further hurt the economy.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.