Protesters say they're fighting two pandemics

Protests across the nation continue in the midst of a pandemic. Doctors are now noticing spikes in COVID 19 cases in certain states across the country, but say the protests aren't necessarily to blame.

"What we tend to get from COVID is we get little clusters, we get little hot spots that pop up," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington doctor.

Dr. Stanton says the increase in cases doesn't necessarily correlate to the increase in mass gathering for protests. He says the data lag means that the spikes are coming from something else.

"I saw a lot of articles coming out like 2-3 days after the protests saying, "oh look the numbers are going up from the protests," that's not the case. We're not going to see a huge jump in 2-3 days or even a week," Stanton said. "What we've seen from areas that have significantly increased are areas that are, one, very popular or people to flock to, or that opened up very early, that kind of defied the idea of this virus being as dangerous as it is."

That's good news for protesters like Joshua Musalia. Musalia is a medical student who told me that the threat of COVID 19 is something that he thinks about, but it wasn't enough to keep him away from a Sunday morning vigil to honor the lives lost to police brutality.

"COVID 19 is going to be here for a little bit, hopefully, we get a vaccine and then you know our scientists deal with it, but people need to deal with this. They need to come out in force and vote, put in people we believe can create an actual change," Musalia said.

The vigil illustrated an interesting dynamic. There were plenty of masks on the people gathered out in front of the Lexington courthouses, but social distancing seemed to be a challenge.

Musalia said that he thinks the country is facing two pandemics: COVID 19, and systemic racism.

"I think it's good to frame in...you know this is a pandemic. The deaths of black men and women in the streets is something that's been going on for a long time. COVID 19 is definitely a scary thing. I don't want to catch it, I don't think anyone wants to catch it, but when it comes to issues of social justice, that takes precedent I feel," said Musalia.

According to Dr. Stanton, the number of positive COVID 19 cases are expected to rise in the coming weeks as more data comes in, but he says that's to be expected. As people fight to get back to "normal" things like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask will become more important, as will the approach to fighting the hot spots.

Dr. Stanton says individual communities, not just individual states, should start looking to combat hot spots with a more targeted approach instead of relying on wide-sweeping restrictions or business closings that could further hurt the economy.