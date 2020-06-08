Advertisement

Protesting continues for a 10th night in downtown Lexington

Protesters gather in downtown Lexington. Source: Shelby Smithson on Twitter (@SSmithsonTV)
Protesters gather in downtown Lexington. Source: Shelby Smithson on Twitter (@SSmithsonTV)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crowds have gathered in front of the Fayette District Courthouse for the 10th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

A core group of organizers has been downton every night, but new faces continue to join the movement.

"I think people were unsure of it when it first started so of course not everyone is going to come out but as they see the longer this goes as long as we can keep it peaceful. It's ten days of it being peaceful, I think that's why people are still coming out which is really encouraging," said Alvia Keseday.

Night No. 10 of protests underway in Lexington.

Posted by WKYT on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Protests in Lexington had remained peaceful until

.

Organizers mentioned the fight in their opening speeches, mainly to thank those who had video to prove what happened.

“It just shows that, we know it happens everyday but a lot of people out there especially in Lexington think that we’re over reacting or making stuff up, no it happens every single day and we want people to see it just as we see it,” said protester Shaila Winston.

Organizers of the protests said last week that they'll continue to meet until their demands are met.

Protesters marched to the Cheapside area chanting "peace to my ancestors who were sold here" and "take back Cheapside," and gathered around to sing.

Protesters stopped at the bus station and kneeled in front of posters of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and held a moment of silence.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.