Protesting continues for a 10th night in downtown Lexington

Crowds have gathered in front of the Fayette District Courthouse for the 10th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

A core group of organizers has been downton every night, but new faces continue to join the movement.

"I think people were unsure of it when it first started so of course not everyone is going to come out but as they see the longer this goes as long as we can keep it peaceful. It's ten days of it being peaceful, I think that's why people are still coming out which is really encouraging," said Alvia Keseday.

Night No. 10 of protests underway in Lexington. Posted by WKYT on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Protests in Lexington had remained peaceful until

.

Organizers mentioned the fight in their opening speeches, mainly to thank those who had video to prove what happened.

“It just shows that, we know it happens everyday but a lot of people out there especially in Lexington think that we’re over reacting or making stuff up, no it happens every single day and we want people to see it just as we see it,” said protester Shaila Winston.

Organizers of the protests said last week that they'll continue to meet until their demands are met.

Protesters marched to the Cheapside area chanting "peace to my ancestors who were sold here" and "take back Cheapside," and gathered around to sing.

Protesters stopped at the bus station and kneeled in front of posters of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and held a moment of silence.