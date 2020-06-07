Protesting continues for a 10th night in downtown Lexington

Crowds have gathered in front of the Fayette District Courthouse for the 10th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Protests in Lexington had remained peaceful until Saturday night when a fight broke out .

Organizers mentioned the fight in their opening speeches, mainly to thank those who had video to prove what happened.

“It just shows that, we know it happens everyday but a lot of people out there especially in Lexington think that we’re over reacting or making stuff up, no it happens every single day and we want people to see it just as we see it,” said protester Shaila Winston.

Protesters tonight say the altercation that happened last night adds fuel to their fight and keeps them coming back to peacefully protest. pic.twitter.com/CYfTKVkuUB — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) June 8, 2020

Organizers of the protests said last week that they'll continue to meet until their demands are met.

Protesters gather ahead of the tenth night of demonstrations against police violence and for more police accountability. pic.twitter.com/QxaU2VKlr7 — WKYT (@WKYT) June 8, 2020

10th night of protests in downtown Lexington. Coverage tonight on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/zyRRQjWQOK — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 8, 2020

Protesters marched to the Cheapside area chanting "peace to my ancestors who were sold here" and "take back Cheapside," and gathered around to sing.

On a beautiful Sunday evening, protesters head down Lexington’s Main Street to Cheapside. pic.twitter.com/v3yR8Yv33E — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 8, 2020

Protesters stopped at the bus station and kneeled in front of posters of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and held a moment of silence.