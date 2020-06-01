Protesters gather in Lexington for fourth straight night

For the fourth straight night, protestors have gathered in downtown Lexington in their fight against police brutality and social injustices.

Protests have remained peaceful the first three days, with Lexington police even kneeling with the protesters Sunday night.

Protests Monday started out in Triangle Park, but people ended up marching the streets of downtown, though the streets were not blocked off. Protesters were chanting "I can't breathe" and the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

People congregated back at Triangle Park, where everyone took a knee and several people stood up to speak before they marched the streets of downtown again.

The protesters made their way to the police station, where there was a heavy presence of officers. People started chanting "walk with us," and many of the officers walked with protesters and held signs as they made their way back to Triangle Park. The officers also took a knee with protesters.