Protestors want Sen. McConnell to guarantee a fair impeachment trial

Protestors were outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Lexington office Monday morning.

A dozen people were on Harrodsburg Road near the office.

The group is asking McConnell for a fair trial after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, gives the articles of impeachment to the Senate it will hold a trial.

Sen. McConnell says he's still waiting for Pelosi to hand over the articles.

Before that happens, the protestors want Sen. McConnell to guarantee a fair trial.

"We don't want a kangaroo court without witnesses. We want an actual trial with an actual impartial justice that brings witnesses who will bring new information to bear. There's a lot of folks who have not shared their stories," said Aaron Viles, who protested outside the senator's office.

"I've been all three parties over the course of my life. It's not about party. It's about our Constitution, and what our country means, and the values that we stand for," said Shelby French, who also protested.

A group is planning another protest for next Monday.