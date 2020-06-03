Protests continue for 6th consecutive night in Louisville

A crowd marched from Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville into the Highlands and on to the Germantown area during a sixth consecutive night of protests in Louisville.

The protests are centered around policing, as community members call for action to be taken against three Louisville Metro police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

Taylor was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Springfield Drive on March 13.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers were serving a search warrant at the home when shots were fired from inside. Sgt. Jon Mattingly was hit by a gunshot and returned fire.

Some protesters are also calling out for justice for David McAtee, a man who was shot dead after LMPD and National Guard officers allegedly were shot at by someone in a crowd after midnight early Monday morning.

LMPD officials on Tuesday released new surveillance video that they said shows David McAtee firing a gun before he was shot dead by law enforcement officers.