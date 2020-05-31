Protests continue in downtown Lexington Sunday evening

Protesters in Lexington are continuing to gather downtown, wanting to put a stop to police brutality and racial injustices.

WKYT has multiple crews at the scene, and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Lexington Police in riot gear are less than a block from the major crowd standing in front of Fayette Cigar Store right now. pic.twitter.com/y8fpDd2Oof — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) June 1, 2020

“Black Lives Matter” chants underway in downtown Lexington. Protest scheduled to begin at 8:00. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/CKNMM0jqCx — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) May 31, 2020

There is a peaceful protest planned for 8 p.m. in downtown Lexington, but there is already a group of people with signs at the intersection of Main and Limestone. pic.twitter.com/UTI0ILdITp — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) May 31, 2020

Earlier Sunday afternoon, dozens of people gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse

