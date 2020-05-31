Protests continue in downtown Lexington Sunday evening

Protesters blocked traffic coming down Main Street chanting “silence is compliance.”
Updated: Sun 8:43 PM, May 31, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesters in Lexington are continuing to gather downtown, wanting to put a stop to police brutality and racial injustices.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, dozens of people  gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse

 