Public input requested on ways to improve Nicholasville Road in Lexington

Anyone who has driven on Nicholasville Road has probably wished for a few changes.

"It's terrible. It takes a lot of time," said Kyra Fobear, who works on Nicholasville Road. "It's very frustrating. You have to plan ahead a lot. Even just going down the road to get food."

This year, the city of Lexington is giving people a chance to pitch their ideas.

The city has already put up a website, imaginenicholasvilleroad.com

The website says they hope to find ways to introduce more housing and a mix of land use. That also includes pedestrian traffic and public transit.

The biggest issue for the people who work on the road is the amount of people using the road every day.

"It's heavy both ways, no matter which way you are going," said Sapphire Campbell, who also works on the road. "There's a lot of people who live in Nicholasville. So they're coming through here in the morning, they're coming from Nicholasville to Lexington, so it's always heavy both ways."

The city plans to release surveys and hold public meetings before having a complete plan to present in fall of this year.

The first of those public meetings is scheduled for March 4.