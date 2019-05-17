Public invited to fly on WWII B-17 bomber at Blue Grass Airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the B-17 Aluminum Overcast to Lexington and is giving everyone the chance to take a ride in it.

The B-17 was a bomber plane used during World War II and the Aluminum Overcast is one of only 15 left that are still considered to be airworthy.

Although online registration has been closed, the EAA is still allowing walk-up availability.

The tours are taking place Friday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

All revenue from the tour will be used to maintain and operate the aircraft for as long as possible.

