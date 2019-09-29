Public library classes offer new perspectives on addiction, recovery

Addiction has taken a toll on Kentucky.

"Here in Kentucky it's gotten a lot worse,” says Timothy Sanders. “ODs are high right now. I see a lot of people dying, I see relapse quite often."

But not only does Timothy Sanders see it while working as the Outreach Coordinator for Stop Heroin Lexington, he also lived it.

"When I was arrested, I was put on the news because I OD’ed and my 3-year-old daughter was with me. So I was blasted all over the news as this monster and drug addict and all of that."

Sanders went to the Hope Center and got help. Now, he's 28 months sober and giving back to the community, hosting classes about addiction and using his story to help others.

"I was a menace at one point, today I'm trying to be productive and help people."

The classes, called "Alternative Perceptions,” and aim to help people better understand addiction.

The lessons can apply to many people, like addicts and their family members.

Classes will be held at public libraries for free, so everyone has access to the resources.

Sanders says this is just the beginning though, and he hopes the program will grow.

"I have a team of volunteers that want to be a part of this to where we can actually have them in all the public libraries and we have people that volunteer to get the information out to people."

He hopes his success story is one of the many to come.

The inaugural class starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Northside Branch of the Lexington Public Library and will continue until 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

