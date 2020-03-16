Public masses in Diocese of Lexington suspended until further notice

Masses have been suspended in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington due to the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Bishop John Stowe announced Monday that all public masses in Diocese of Lexington will be suspended, beginning Tuesday until further notice.

“Let us pray for our people and our world and be creative in our outreach through social media and other means to continue to make this a meaningful Lent, despite the unusual circumstances,” Bishop Stowe said.

Bishop Stowe says funerals will be permitted as long as maximum care is given to using the recommended social distancing.

Bishop Stowe says other events will be rescheduled as much as possible.