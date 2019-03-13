Public meeting to discuss chemical weapon destruction in Richmond Wednesday

A public meeting to discuss the destruction of chemical weapons in Kentucky will take place in Richmond on Wednesday.

The meeting will focus specifically on weapons at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Depot leaders will give neighbors an update on the destruction process.

It will also give people living nearby a chance to talk to officials about the plan.

The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Carl Perkins Building on Eastern Kentucky University's campus.

It's the first meeting since setting a date for destruction.

Chemical weapons destruction is set to begin in June, with the mustard munitions stockpile.

In the fall, depot leaders plan to destroy nerve agent munitions.

Destruction is set to be complete by 2023.