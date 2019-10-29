Public opinion sought on I-75 improvement project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The public is invited to weigh in on an upcoming road project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding a public information meeting concerning the I-75/I-64 Improvement Project.

The location of the project is from the 111-117 mile points, or roughly the southern split to the northern split.

The informal meeting is a way for the state to gather input and provide information about the project.

The public can drop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 29.

The meeting will take place at Bryan Station High School at 201 Eastin Road in Lexington.

 
