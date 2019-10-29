Public opinion sought on I-75 improvement project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The public is invited to weigh in on an upcoming road project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding a public information meeting concerning the I-75/I-64 Improvement Project.
The location of the project is from the 111-117 mile points, or roughly the southern split to the northern split.
The informal meeting is a way for the state to gather input and provide information about the project.
The public can drop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 29.
The meeting will take place at Bryan Station High School at 201 Eastin Road in Lexington.