Public opinion sought on area transportation plan

Fayette and Jessamine County residents are being invited to offer input on the region's "2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

The long range plan will guide how federal dollars are spent on regional transportation projects and programs over the next 26 years.

The MTP will hold an open house today, March 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It'll be at the Lexington Public Library's Tates Creek Branch on Walden Drive.

"Everyone who lives and travels through Fayette and Jessamine counties is affected by transportation, so public feedback is a vital part of the process of long-term planning, "said Kenzie Gleason with the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. "We want residents and commuters to voice their priorities and concerns so that we can take that into account when making regional transportation decisions."

People can also view the plan online until April 13. Any questions and comments about the plan can be sent by contacting Gleason at kgleason@lexingtonky.gov or at 859-258-3605.

Pending public comment, the plan will take affect on April 24.