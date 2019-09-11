Publix asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Add Publix to the growing list of retailers asking customers to leave their guns at home.

"Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores," the Florida-based grocery chain said in a statement.

Publix has more than 1,200 stores in seven states in the Southeast.

With the announcement, Publix joins outlets like Walmart, Target, CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, Albertson’s, Aldi, H-E-B, Meijer, Starbucks and a host of others in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores following mass shootings across the country.

It’s important to note that Publix is making a request. It isn't banning guns in its grocery stores.

