Cockfighting is considered the oldest sport in Puerto Rico, so when Congress moved to ban it, many in the U.S. territory bristled at what they viewed as another federal intrusion.

MGN Photo

After all, it was a sport legalized in 1933 by a Puerto Rico governor from Kentucky who sought to attract U.S. tourists to the island.

Cockfighting has been on the island since colonial days, and it's been so popular a Catholic bishop in 1750 prohibited fights at certain times because church was down.

So it’s no surprise some cockfighters cried Wednesday when Puerto Rico’s governor signed a law-defying the U.S. ban.

