Pulaski County Disney travel agent happy to see parks reopen

Kayla Vinsant says in a normal summer, she helps around 50 Kentucky families book their vacation to Florida, working as a Disney travel professional.

A months-long park closure has pushed a lot of road trips off the calendar. She said she's had to cancel quite a few trips this year.

Vinsant said her dreams came true when park officials announced they were reopening, but it will happen slowly.

“It’s the magic of your kid running in to meet Mickey and seeing the fireworks at the end of the day, the parades, it’s just all at Disney, so to take that all away, it’s pretty sad," she said.

Starting in July, before getting in line for rides, guests will have their temperature taken. It’s not ears people will bring, they’re required to wear masks, a rule Vinsant said her clients have issues with.

“Trying to take a little one in the Florida heat, I just don’t think I could keep a mask on him," she said.

Big attractions that draw large groups are on hold for now, and interactive experiences like character meet-and-greets and makeovers are suspended.

Even a Disney fanatic like Vinsant said she doesn’t know how the park can stay completely sanitized.

“I have wondered, how are they going to clean after the handrails that everybody touches and there’s just so much to touch," she said.

Vinsant said the majority of the central Kentucky families she works with aren’t postponing their Disney vacation because of germs.

“I don’t think it’s the virus that’s going to keep people away," she said.

It’s the altered experience that's going round and round in their head.

Vinsant said she predicts there will be a silver lining to all of this: shorter lines.

“I want to take an adult trip while there’s limited capacity so I can just zoom through everything."

She said her August bookings are looking positively into the future…..and beyond.