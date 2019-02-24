Pulaski Co. deputies rescue driver trapped by flood water

Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies rescued a man Sunday morning from rising floodwaters.

Deputies responded to a 911 around 10:30 a.m. to call of a car trapped in the flooded intersection of Slate Branch Road and Madera Drive.

The sheriff's office said the driver did not turn around after seeing the "Road Closed" sign because he didn't think the water was that deep.

The driver was unable to get out of his car. The officers were able to free him and help him out of the water.

EMS treated the man for mild hypothermia.

The man was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for further treatment.