Wanted man found with several firearms during Pulaski co. traffic stop



The Pulaski County Sheriff says a convicted felon has been arrested after being found in possession of several firearms.

According to the Sheriff, deputies stopped a pickup truck at about 3:45 a.m. on the 914 bypass after noticing one of the headlights was out.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver, 31-year-old Tip Miller was wanted on a Knox County warrant for engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff says Miller was immediately arrested without incident. A search of the truck afterward uncovered 11 firearms and ammunition.

Miller now faces an additional firearm possession charge, as well as moving violation charges.

He is in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

