"I heard a big boom": Pulaski Co. homes damaged in Tuesday storms

The impact of scattered storms could be felt through several parts of Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Seconds after shutting her front door, Linda Huff says she heard a large boom.

"I thought something hit the door.", said Huff. "It just must’ve been the power of the wind."

Huff said she heard some thunder when the trees started to split and fall. Some other houses nearby were damaged by the weather. Huff said her potted plants tumbled over like dominoes.

"They just all fell, one right after the other", said Huff.

Crews worked through the evening to remove trees from blocking roadways and to get power restored to customers. Huff said she hoped the power would come back on quickly because her husband needs it for his oxygen tank.

There have been no reports of injuries from the storms.