Pulaski Co. mother speaks out on son’s in-school stabbing

A high school student stabbed at Pulaski County High School on Wednesday is now back in class.

Katessa Brock, the mother of stabbing victim Daniel Wilson, 18, says her son was stabbed in the restroom by another student he didn’t even know.

Wilson was flown to UK hospital after the incident for precautionary reasons and access to additional testing equipment unavailable at the Somerset hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Brock says Wilson was approached in the restroom by a 17-year-old, who asked him for some tobacco dip. According to Brock, Wilson replied that he didn’t have any. The suspect reportedly continued to press Wilson for tobacco, and eventually pulled out a pocket knife and plunged it into Wilson’s chest.

“He said, ‘I tried to knock it away but he went underneath my arm and stabbed me.’ He said, ‘Mom I didn’t even realize I had been stabbed, until I felt the blood run down my stomach later,’” says Brock.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing has been charged with first degree assault and has been taken to a juvenile holding facility. Because he is under 18 police have not released his name.

