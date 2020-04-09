Pulaski County COVID-19 update

Pulaski is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today, but county leaders say they’ve taken the right steps to slow the spread.

Pulaski County's total is now at 30 cases. 15 of those cases came from the known church service where a member knowing passed it to a fellow member. The good news is 13 are reported as recovered.

Of those left are two who are hospitalized and as reported one person has died as a result of the virus.

As steps are continuing to be taken, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley believes the community is doing its best to help slow the spread.

"It just can't be stressed enough that the next few weeks are going to be crucial and with Easter Sunday coming I mean wow with the area we live in we look forward to that the most," said Kelley.

Kelley says he believes the nice weather that is moving in will help with mental health and continues to urge people to social distance.