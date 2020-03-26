Pulaski County constable indicted for attempted murder in FBI-involved shooting

A grand jury has indicted a Pulaski County constable who exchanged fire with an FBI agent earlier this month.

The incident happened the morning of March 6 at Constable Gary Baldock’s home on Mountain View Drive, when FBI agents were attempting to serve arrest warrants. One of the agents was shot, along with Baldock. Both recovered.

Baldock and Constable Michael Wallace had been the subject of an investigation into rights violations, specifically involving unreasonable search and seizures.

According to court documents, Gary Baldock and Michael Wallace “knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate persons within Pulaski County.”

Additionally, Baldock has been indicted for the attempted murder of an FBI agent.

